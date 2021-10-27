Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,851,000 after purchasing an additional 175,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $93.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

