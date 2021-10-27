Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,707.71

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,707.71 ($22.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,618 ($21.14). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,649 ($21.54), with a volume of 2,709 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.74 million and a PE ratio of 197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,846.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,707.71.

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,940 ($25.35), for a total transaction of £155,200 ($202,769.79).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

