Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,707.71

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.71 ($22.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,618 ($21.14). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,649 ($21.54), with a volume of 2,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.71. The firm has a market cap of £185.74 million and a P/E ratio of 197.32.

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,940 ($25.35), for a total value of £155,200 ($202,769.79).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

