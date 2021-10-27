CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.