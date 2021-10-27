CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.