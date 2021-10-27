CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

