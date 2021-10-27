CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

