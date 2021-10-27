CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,807 Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.19% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $764,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

