CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.