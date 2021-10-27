CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

