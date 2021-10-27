CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.