CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 300.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 212,376 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 246.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

