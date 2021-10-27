CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

