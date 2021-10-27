Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.