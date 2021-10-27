CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of CIT opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

