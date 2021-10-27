Citigroup Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $91.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock worth $5,899,475. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $45,240,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

