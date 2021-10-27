Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

