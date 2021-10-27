Civitas Market Capitalization Achieves $62,942.46 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $62,942.46 and approximately $73.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040879 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.