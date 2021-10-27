Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $312.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

