Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,582,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,355,000 after purchasing an additional 251,058 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,732,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 648,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,738. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

