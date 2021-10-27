Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter.

DSI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,747. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

