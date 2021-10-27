Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

