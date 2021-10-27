Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. 1,192,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

