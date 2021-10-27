Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 21,991 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 1.0% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQH. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,845. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

