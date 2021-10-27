Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.83 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.