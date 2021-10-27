Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.700-$0.740 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

