Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,307.29

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,307.29 ($43.21) and traded as high as GBX 4,035 ($52.72). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,010 ($52.39), with a volume of 83,499 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarkson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,775.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

