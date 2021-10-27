Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. It continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Buyouts help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature.”

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.78.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.