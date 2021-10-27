Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Truist

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

NYSE:NET opened at $185.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

