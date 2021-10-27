CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Cut to $200.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $126.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

