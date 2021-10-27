CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Position Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,034,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

