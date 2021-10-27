Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COHU stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Cohu has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Cohu worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

