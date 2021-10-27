Collective Tops One Day Trading Volume of $452.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Collective has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $154,952.38 and approximately $452.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

