Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to C$11.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CMLEF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.41.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

