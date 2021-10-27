Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price rose 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.62. Approximately 542,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 305,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.34.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

