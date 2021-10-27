Commodore Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 704,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,000. Cytokinetics makes up 4.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,770. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CYTK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,827. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

