Commodore Capital LP Has $6.53 Million Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises about 2.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 3.04% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

MREO remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

