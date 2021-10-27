Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

