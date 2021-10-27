Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 149,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

