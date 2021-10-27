Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.15 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.12 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 1,707,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,322. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

