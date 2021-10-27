Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

