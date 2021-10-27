Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

