Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.