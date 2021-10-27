Comparing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -0.24% -0.27% -0.22% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kidoz and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.98 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Isos Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

