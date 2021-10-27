Comparing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Financial Northwest and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Truxton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $60.56 million 2.61 $8.56 million $0.88 18.83 Truxton $33.07 million 6.47 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Truxton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Financial Northwest.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 18.71% 6.99% 0.79% Truxton 35.88% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Financial Northwest pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Truxton on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.