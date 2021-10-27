COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.70. 7,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

