COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.70. 7,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
