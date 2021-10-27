Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.62. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 398,177 shares trading hands.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a market cap of C$441.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.