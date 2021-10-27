Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $4.64. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 54,998 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 97,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

