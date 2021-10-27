ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $99.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

