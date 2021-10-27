Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 1.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.25 and last traded at $113.68. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

